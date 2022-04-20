The vile and outrageous slander directed at President Erdoğan by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel constitutes yet another example of the futile efforts of Israeli officials to conceal the truth.

President Erdoğan, in his address at the opening of the COP31 Antalya Leaders’ Summit today (11 November), once again brought Israel’s systematic policies of oppression to the attention of the world and gave voice to the sentiments that resonate with the conscience of humanity.

Türkiye will continue to stand with the Palestinian people and all those who suffer as a result of Israel’s aggressive policies.