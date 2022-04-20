The elections held in the territories of Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the control of illegal Armenian forces, is a new manifestation of efforts to unilaterally legitimize the current situation in the region, which is contrary to international law. This step is a flagrant violation of international law including the UN Security Council resolutions and the OSCE principles.

We condemn and consider this election which is held in a period when Azerbaijan and Armenia strive to continue peace talks as a move to undermine them.

Türkiye does not recognize this illegitimate election which constitutes violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignity and territorial integrity. We call on the UN and international community not to recognize this election.

Türkiye supports the peace negotiations process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and still has the belief that signing of a lasting peace agreement soon, will make a major contribution to peace and stability in the region.