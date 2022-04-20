We are closely following the recent developments that took place in the Republic of Karakalpakstan of Uzbekistan.

We attach great importance to the stability and prosperity of brotherly and friendly Uzbekistan, with which we have a strategic partnership and enjoy common civilizational, cultural and historical bonds.

We firmly believe that the Government and the people of Uzbekistan will overcome this situation with common sense and in a peaceful and calm manner.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.