We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack targeting the Somali National Army troops today (15 June) in Mogadishu, where at least 11 Somali cadets lost their lives.

We offer our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Somalia. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attack and speedy recovery to the wounded.

Turkey will continue with determination to stand by the government and people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism.