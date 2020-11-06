We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks perpetrated by PKK/YPG/SDF from Tel Rifat today (12th June) targeting Afrin city centre and Syrian American Medical Society-backed Al Shifa Hospital and its emergency unit, where many civilians, including healthcare personnel, have been killed and injured. We wish Allah's mercy upon our Syrian brothers and sisters who lost their lives and speedy recovery to those injured.

PKK/YPG/SDF, which does not hesitate to target with artillery and rockets, innocent civilians and healthcare personnel working tirelessly to serve the Syrian people under all conditions, once again showed its terrorist identity and bloody face.

In this respect, we invite the international community to see the facts and end the support for this terrorist organization operating under different names.

We reiterate our resolve to continue our fight, always and everywhere, against all terrorist organizations posing threat to our national security and Syrian civilians.