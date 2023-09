H.E. Mr. Olivér Várhelyi, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations will pay a visit to Türkiye on 5-7 September 2023.

H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and Commissioner Várhelyi will meet on 6th of September and will discuss all dimensions of Türkiye-EU relations, as well as some other regional and global issues.

Commissioner Várhelyi will also have other high level meetings during his visit to Türkiye.