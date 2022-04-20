H.E. Mr. Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs and H.E. Mr. Gerhard Karner, Federal Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Austria will pay a visit to Türkiye on 3-4 July 2022. Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Minister of Interior H.E. Süleyman Soylu will hold a joint meeting with the Austrian Ministers. The Ministers will exchange views on bilateral relations, Türkiye-EU relations, counter-terrorism and illegal immigration, as well as regional developments, with a special focus on Ukraine.