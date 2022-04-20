Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
H.E. Mr. Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs and H.E. Mr. Gerhard Karner, Federal Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Austria will pay a visit to Türkiye on 3-4 July 2022. Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Minister of Interior H.E. Süleyman Soylu will hold a joint meeting with the Austrian Ministers. The Ministers will exchange views on bilateral relations, Türkiye-EU relations, counter-terrorism and illegal immigration, as well as regional developments, with a special focus on Ukraine.