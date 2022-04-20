H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on 3 September 2023 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the visit, Minister Fidan will hold high-level meetings in Tehran.

The visit will render the opportunity to discuss the possibilities for further advancing our bilateral cooperation in all fields with Iran and to exchange views on current regional and international developments.