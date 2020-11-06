H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, together with H.E. Mr. Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence, H.E. Mr. Süleyman Soylu, Minister of Interior, General Mr. Yaşar Güler, Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces, Mr. Hakan Fidan, Director of National Intelligence Organization, Mr. Fahrettin Altun, Director of Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, H.E. Mr. İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Spokesperson is paying an official visit to Libya today (12 June 2021).

During the visit, bilateral and regional issues will be discussed.