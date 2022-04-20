A French-flagged vessel intends to conduct an unlawful marine scientific research activity in connection with unauthorized cable-laying on the Turkish continental shelf, the outer limits of which were submitted to the United Nations by the Republic of Türkiye on 18 March 2020.

The unauthorized navigational warnings issued by Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus to this end have been cancelled by Türkiye.

The process concerning the authorization required from Türkiye under the established rules of international law of the sea, for the part of the planned activity falling within the Turkish continental shelf, has not yet been completed.

Türkiye remains fully committed to safeguarding its sovereign rights deriving from international law and will continue to pursue an approach based on cooperation, dialogue, and coordination in the region.