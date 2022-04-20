We learned with great sorrow that nine soldiers lost their lives and five were injured in the suicide attack carried out during the passage of a military convoy in the Jani Khel area of Bannu district of Hyber Pakhtunktwa province of Pakistan.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack, and as Türkiye, we reiterate our continuous support to brotherly Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.

We wish Allah’s mercy on the martyrs, extend our condolences to their relatives and the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Pakistan, wish a speedy recovery to the injured.