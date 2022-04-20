We strongly support the proposals of the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, H.E. Ersin Tatar, conveyed in his letter addressed to the UN Secretary General on 1 July 2022, that envisage cooperation with the Greek Cypriot side on the basis of sovereign equality and equal international status.

The implementation of these proposals will not only contribute to peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, but also help the establishment of the common ground for the settlement of the Cyprus issue, through cooperation between the two existing States on the Island.