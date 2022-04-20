Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 211, 28 June 2022, Press Release Regarding the Political Consultations Between Türkiye and Sweden
Regular political consultations between Türkiye and Sweden, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Türkiye, H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı, and State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, H.E. Ambassador Mr. Robert Rydberg, will be held on 29 June 2022 in Ankara.

During the consultations, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Sweden will be discussed extensively along with Türkiye-EU relations, and current regional and international issues.