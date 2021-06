We are saddened by the news that more than 100 people lost their lives as a result of the attacks carried out on 5 June 2021 by unidentified assailants, in a village (Solhan) located in the Yagha province of Burkina Faso.

We strongly condemn this heinous attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Burkina Faso.