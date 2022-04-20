Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  1. Press & Information
  2. Latest Press Releases
  3. No: 208, 27 June 2022, Press Release Regarding Attack on a Shopping Mall in the City of Kremenchuk, Ukraine
No: 208, 27 June 2022, Press Release Regarding Attack on a Shopping Mall in the City of Kremenchuk, Ukraine

It is with great sadness that we learned today (27 June) that a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was hit by missiles while many civilians were inside, and that many people have lost their lives and many others have been injured.

These attacks, which in the recent days have been targeting civilian settlements in various cities, including Kyiv, once again reveal the brutality of the war in Ukraine and show the urgent need for a lasting peace.

On this occasion, we strongly reiterate our call for an immediate end to this devastating war and prioritizing a diplomatic solution.