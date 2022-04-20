It is with great sadness that we learned today (27 June) that a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was hit by missiles while many civilians were inside, and that many people have lost their lives and many others have been injured.

These attacks, which in the recent days have been targeting civilian settlements in various cities, including Kyiv, once again reveal the brutality of the war in Ukraine and show the urgent need for a lasting peace.

On this occasion, we strongly reiterate our call for an immediate end to this devastating war and prioritizing a diplomatic solution.