H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will participate, via video teleconference (VTC), in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting that will be held on 1 June 2021.

At the Meeting, the Ministers are expected to exchange views on the preparations of the 2021 Leaders’ Summit, as well as NATO 2030 Reflection Process, which is aimed at strengthening the Alliance's political role. They are also expected to assess the developments related to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and other issues on NATO's agenda.