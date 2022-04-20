H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Baku on 27 June 2022 to attend the First Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers in Charge of Transport of Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan.

The mechanism of Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers in Charge of Transport aims to reinforce the already existing coordination between the three countries, and strengthen regional connectivity based on mutual interests.

In this context, the Ministers will discuss enhancing trilateral and regional cooperation, and increasing the potential of the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor during the Trilateral Meeting.