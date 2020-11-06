2021 and the next two years represent important points in the history of Turkey and some of the Latin American countries with whom Turkey enjoys excellent relations. Indeed, in 2021, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Peru celebrate the 200th anniversary of their independence, while Brazil commemorates the same occasion in 2022 and Turkey marks the centennial of the foundation of the Republic of Turkey in 2023.

To celebrate these special occasions, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassies of these friendly countries in Ankara decided to undertake a series of joint cultural and academic activities not only to mark these historical events together but also to underline and raise awareness of the ever-growing relations between Turkey and these countries.

Today (27 Mayıs 2021), the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chiefs of Mission of the said Latin American countries inaugurated this process of commemorative events with a wreath laying ceremony in the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Turkey has a long-standing record of diplomatic, political, economic and cultural cooperation with the countries of the region. In the last two decades since the launch of Turkey's dedicated Latin American outreach policy, this relationship has been further strengthened and diversified becoming a strategic pillar of Turkey’s foreign policy.

As a result, Turkey's trade volume with Latin America increased five-fold; the number of Turkish diplomatic missions nearly tripled; bilateral political relations advanced with frequent mutual high-level visits; cooperation in international fora further deepened with Turkey becoming an observer member of many of the regional organizations like SICA, MERCOSUR and Pacific Alliance; while social and cultural exchanges between the peoples have reached an unprecedented level.

Today, on the basis of this strong foundation and taking into account the vast potential that continues to exist for further cooperation, all sides are firmly committed to advance their relations in every possible field with a view to benefiting in full from this positive potential and serving the common interests and expectations of their peoples.