The election held today by the Syrian regime has illegitimate character, as it does not reflect the free will of the Syrian people.

The election that was held under unfree and unfair conditions is not only incompatible with the letter and spirit of the UNSC Res.2254, but also demonstrates insincere approach of the regime towards the political process.

It is important that the regime is not allowed to exploit the rigged election to gain artificial legitimacy and the UN-facilitated, Syrian-owned and Syrian-led political process continues uninterruptedly.

Turkey will resolutely continue its efforts to this end in solidarity with the Syrian people.