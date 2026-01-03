We are closely following the recent developments in Venezuela.

Türkiye attaches importance to the stability of Venezuela and to the peace and well being of the people of Venezuela.

We call on all parties to exercise restraint in order to prevent the current situation from leading to adverse consequences for regional and international security.

Türkiye stands ready to provide any constructive contribution towards resolving the crisis in Venezuela within the framework of international law.

Our Embassy in Caracas continues to maintain uninterrupted communication and necessary coordination with Turkish citizens in the country.