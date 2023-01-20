H.E. Yasin Ekrem Serim, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Federal Republic of Germany on 21-24 January 2023, on the occasion of the 8th Meeting of Türkiye-Germany Migration Dialogue.

During the consultations to be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Serim and Ms. Susanne Baumann, Secretary of State at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, the focus will be on current migration challenges as well as ongoing cooperation and prospects for the period ahead.

Deputy Foreign Minister Serim will also come together with our citizens and representatives of Turkish NGOs both in Cologne and Berlin; and will have consultations with our Consuls General in Germany on our consular services and other issues concerning our citizens.