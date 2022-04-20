The eighteenth round of the International Meeting on Syria in Astana format was held on 15-16 June 2022 in Nur-Sultan.

At the meeting, situation on the ground and counter-terrorism, latest developments in the political process and humanitarian aid issues were discussed, a Joint Statement is released.

In this regard, the Parties underlined their strong commitment to Syria's political unity and territorial integrity and the leading role of the Astana process in the peaceful settlement of the Syrian issue.

The Parties expressed their determination against the separatist agendas that pose threat to the national security of neighboring countries, including through cross-border attacks and infiltrations.

The Parties condemned the increased presence and activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates under different names in Syria. They highlighted the necessity to implement all arrangements related to the north of Syria.

The Parties reaffirmed that all attempts to create illegitimate self-rule initiatives under the pretext of combating terrorism areunacceptable. They condemned the actions of countries that support terrorist entities, including illegitimate self-rule initiatives in the north east of Syria.

The Parties expressed grave concern with increasing hostilities and all forms of oppression by the separatist groups against civilians in east of Euphrates, including through suppression of peaceful demonstrations, forced conscription and discriminatory practices in the field of education.

In this context, our determination in combatting against PKK/YPG terrorist organization as well as in taking every measure to protect our borders, to prevent attacks against our people, our security forces and innocent Syrian civilians was emphasized.

On the other hand, the Parties reaffirmed their commitments to achieving progress in the process of the political settlement of the Syrian conflict in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254. In this context, they called forthe subsequent round of the Constitutional Committee to be held with the constructive approach of the Syrian parties.

A meeting of Working Group on the Release of Detainees/Abductees, Handover of Bodies and Identification of Missing Persons was also held on the sidelines of the Astana Meeting. Successful mutual release of some detainees on 13 June as part of the seventh project of the Working Group is welcomed. It is agreed to continue such activities and cooperation within the Working Group.