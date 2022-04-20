H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay official visits to Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo on 15-19 June 2022.

During the visits, bilateral issues as well as current regional and international developments will be addressed with a focus on Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts, Heads of State and Government, as well Speakers of Parliament and will meet with the representatives of Turkish communities in those countries.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also attend the 2nd Prespa Dialogue Forum that will be held in North Macedonia in Ohrid on 16 June 2022 and will address the Official High-Level Opening Session. Minister Çavuşoğlu will have bilateral meetings and will meet with the representatives of Turkish communities in North Macedonia on the margins of the Forum as well.