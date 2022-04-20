Türkiye has been closely following the longstanding disputes over the Lachin Road and understands Azerbaijan’s legitimate concerns regarding this issue. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan’s concerns which have been clearly expressed so far were not taken into consideration and as a result of this, Azerbaijan took measures it deemed appropriate within the framework of its sovereign rights.

Türkiye is of the opinion that there is no legitimate ground for criticisms against Azerbaijan concerning the Lachin Road. The fact that medical evacuations through Lachin Road are currently secured and other routes convenient for large-scale cargo transportations are allocated, indicates that Azerbaijani side exerts maximum effort in good faith.

Our expectation from Armenia is to avoid provocative steps, to recognize territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, to support both the usage of Aghdam-Khankendi and other alternative roads for supplying the needs of the Armenian population in Karabakh as well as to support Azerbaijan’s efforts to reintegrate the Armenian population.

For achieving peace and stability in the South Caucasus, Türkiye believes that sovereignty, territorial integrity and humanitarian efforts of the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan need to be supported and it is necessary to refrain from actions which might further aggravate the situation.