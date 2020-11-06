We are following with concern the detention of President of the transitional period, Mr. Bah N'Daw, Prime Minister Mr. Moctar Ouane and other officials after the cabinet reshuffle in Mali, on 24 May 2021.

We expect the imminent release of these authorities and necessary steps to be taken for the smooth conduct of the transition process.

In this respect, we support the ongoing efforts of the institutions of the transition period, the UN, African Union and ECOWAS in their endeavors to restore the constitutional order in Mali through elections that are to be held in the upcoming period.

We will continue to stand by friendly and brotherly Mali.