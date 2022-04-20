The statement by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office concerning President Erdoğan's reception of the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the margins of the UN General Assembly is an attempt to cover up the crime of genocide Israel has been committing.

Israel's accusations against President Erdoğan are nothing but a manifestation of a sense of guilt.

We are observing with concern the efforts by Israel and its supporters to discredit international courts.

Netanyahu and his government, who continue their genocide policies and attempts to spark a regional fire, will be held accountable for their crimes before the international courts.

Türkiye will continue to stand by the innocent Palestinian people and all its friends and brothers in the region.