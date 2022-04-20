The fourteenth edition of the Ambassadors Conference, organized annually since 2008, will convene between 5-9 August 2023 in Ankara with the participation of Turkish Ambassadors serving abroad and at home. The official opening of the Conference will take place on 7 August.

The theme of the XIV. Ambassadors Conference is “Our Foreign Policy in the Century of Türkiye”.

In addition to providing a platform for the discussions on regional and global developments, global trends and recent challenges and opportunities, The Ambassadors Conference also plays a crucial role for in-house planning of foreign policy and inter-institutional coordination.

As part of the Conference program, Ambassadors will be received by the President of the Republic of Türkiye, and the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.