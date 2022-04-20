We condemn in the strongest terms the repeated targeting by the Houthis of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.

We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attack and a speedy recovery to the injured, and extend our condolences to the people of Saudi Arabia.

These attacks, which deliberately target civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians, constitute a clear violation of international law and the principles of international humanitarian law.

We emphasize that such acts, which threaten regional security and stability and undermine the joint efforts of the international community to establish peace, must cease immediately.

We reiterate Türkiye’s support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.