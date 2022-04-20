As the seventh project of the Working Group on the Release of Detainees/Abductees, Handover of Bodies and Identification of Missing Persons which was established within the framework of the Astana process with the participation of Türkiye, the Russian Federation and Iran as well as the United Nations, several persons detained by the opposition groups and the regime were mutually and simultaneously released on 13 June 2022 in the Abu al Zindeen district in the south of al-Bab, controlled by the opposition.

The Working Group will continue its activities in the coming period.