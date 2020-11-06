We are deeply saddened to learn that a bomb attack targeting a demonstration in the Balochistan Province of Pakistan against Israel’s operations against civilians in Gazza resulted in loss of lives and left people injured.

We strongly condemn this heinous act of terrorism and hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the friendly Government and the brotherly people of Pakistan.