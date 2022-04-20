H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye met with the other members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza in Amman on 18 September 2024. The Contact Group on Gaza was also received by the King of Jordan.

During the meetings, efforts to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza, ceasefire negotiations and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, as well as the increasing occupation of the West Bank, provocations against the historical status quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem were discussed.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza as well as settler violence against Palestinians and Israeli military attacks in the West Bank are alarming. The international community must act as soon as possible to stop the Israeli attacks, which threaten the stability of our region and the international order, and to reduce tensions.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League Contact Group on Gaza will continue its efforts for the immediate implementation of the two-state solution for the establishment of lasting peace in Palestine, and for the recognition of Palestine by more countries and its full membership in the United Nations in the first stage of this process.