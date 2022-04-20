We condemn in the strongest terms the attacks carried out by the Houthis on Abha International Airport in the south of Saudi Arabia and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks and a speedy recovery to the injured.

These attacks, which target civilians and civilian infrastructure and further escalate tensions in the region, must cease immediately.

We reaffirm our full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterate our call for the resolution of ongoing conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.