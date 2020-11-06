We are pleased that a ceasefire has been reached in the conflict that erupted as a result of Israel's illegal acts and heavy provocations against the Palestinians. We hope that the ceasefire will be sustainable.

What is naturally essential is not only the provision of a ceasefire, but the resolution of the conflict on the basis of two states. We expect the international community, particularly the members of the UN Security Council, to take action in order to put an end to this atrocity once and for all.

It is important to provide unhindered access to the region in order to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid that is urgently needed in Gaza.

In order to prevent the recurrence of the pain and suffering in Palestine, it is necessary to ensure that Israel is held accountable internationally for its crimes and lifts its inhumane blockade of Gaza.

Ending the Israeli occupation is the only possible way to find a permanent, just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

Turkey will continue to stand with the Palestinian people in their just cause and provide full support to Palestine in every field.