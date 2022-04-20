H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, together with other members of the OIC and Arab League Contact Group, as well as Spain, Slovenia, Norway, Ireland and the European Union, participated in the meeting on Palestine, which was held in Madrid on 13 September 2024.

In the meeting, the steps to stop Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and other crimes against humanity in the West Bank were discussed; the ongoing ceasefire negotiations and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza were reviewed; and the necessary steps for the recognition of the State of Palestine by more countries and for the achievement of a two-state solution were negotiated.

The joint statement adopted at the meeting calls on the international community to recognize the State of Palestine without further delay and to support the two-state solution; reminds the increasing violations of international law; and stresses the urgency for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for putting an end to the attacks targeting Palestinians in the West Bank.

The joint statement also emphasized the urgent need for swift and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and expressed support for the work of UNRWA. The participants decided to hold another meeting at the end of September, on the margins of the High Level Week of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meetings, Minister Fidan underlined the need to increase the joint efforts to support the State of Palestine to become a full member of the UN and for recognition of Palestine by more countries; and emphasized the importance of putting pressure on countries that oppose these steps.

Minister Fidan also invited countries to intervene in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Türkiye will continue to work for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Palestine; for uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza; for recognition of the State of Palestine; and for a two-state solution.