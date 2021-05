H.E. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is travelling to New York today (19 May) with the Foreign Ministers of Palestine, Pakistan and Tunisia to attend the UN General Assembly meeting to be held on 20 May 2021, under the leadership of the President of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Volkan Bozkır, in order to discuss the developments in Palestine.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu is expected to address the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.