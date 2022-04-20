H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Ali Yerlikaya, Minister of Interior and H.E. İbrahim Kalın, Director of MIT met with their counterparts in a trilateral format on 12 September 2024 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

During the meetings, which were held for the first time in this format, bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues were discussed within the framework of the will of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye and H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan.

In addition to regional issues, ways to jointly fight against terrorism and extremism, irregular migration and smuggling were discussed.

As a result of the talks, a roadmap for the institutionalization and systematic continuation of concrete cooperation between the two countries was agreed upon and signed by the participants.

The roadmap includes concrete steps to be taken in the areas of political cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy; trade, economy and investment; defense, security and internal affairs; and cultural and humanitarian fields.

We will continue to work to further deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership with Uzbekistan.