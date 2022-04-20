We mark with pride 3 October Turkic States Cooperation Day on the 17th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, the founding document of the Organization of Turkic States.

Drawing strength from our shared history, language, and bonds of brotherhood, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into a significant platform institutionalizing our solidarity and strengthening our cooperation. The 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, to be hosted by Türkiye on 29-30 October, will further advance this partnership.

Türkiye will resolutely continue its efforts to transform the human, economic and strategic potential of the Turkic world into shared prosperity and build the Turkic Century in unity and solidarity.