Mr. Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is paying a visit to Türkiye between 6 and 8 June 2022.

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will receive the Commissioner-General on 7 June 2022. The activities of UNRWA as well as the support to the Agency will be discussed during the meeting.