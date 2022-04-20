The procedures for the transfer of the body of our citizen Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli soldiers during a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, to Türkiye were completed today (12 September) by our Embassy in Tel Aviv and our Consulate General in Jerusalem.

The body of the deceased will arrive in Türkiye tomorrow.

We wish Allah's mercy on our deceased citizen and send our condolences to her family.

We once again condemn this murder committed by the genocidal Netanyahu Government. We will make every effort to ensure that this crime does not go unpunished.