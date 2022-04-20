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  3. No: 186, 28 September 2026, Regarding the Assumption of Associate Observer Status by Türkiye at the Ibero-American Conference
No: 186, 28 September 2026, Regarding the Assumption of Associate Observer Status by Türkiye at the Ibero-American Conference

We welcome the acceptance of Türkiye’s application to become an Associate Observer to the Ibero-American Conference at the Meeting of Ibero-American Foreign Ministers held during the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

We express our gratitude to all member states, particularly Spain, the current Chair of the Ibero-American Conference, and to the Ibero-American Secretariat for their contributions toward this decision.

Türkiye will participate as an Associate Observer at the 30th Ibero-American Conference Summit, to be hosted by Spain in Madrid on 4-5 November 2026, and continue to deepen its cooperation with the members of the Ibero-American Conference within the framework of its multidimensional policy toward the Latin American and Caribbean region.