We condemn the signing of a roadmap for enhancing the bilateral defense cooperation between the United States of America (USA) and the Greek Cypriot Administration.

We agree with the views expressed in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue and we fully support the justified reaction of the TRNC authorities.

These steps taken by the USA authorities to the detriment of the security of the Turkish Cypriot side, including the announcement last June of the launch of a strategic dialogue with the Greek Cypriot Administration, undermine the neutral USA position towards the island of Cyprus and make it more difficult to reach a just, lasting and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue.

Within this framework, we believe that policies that could undermine regional stability should be reconsidered.

Türkiye, as a Motherland and Guarantor state, will continue to ensure the security and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriots under all circumstances.