We condemn in the strongest terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremist groups under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

The Netanyahu government seeks to further escalate tensions in the region and undermine efforts for peace and stability through its violations and provocations targeting Muslim holy sites.

We reiterate our call on the international community to take deterrent measures against Israel’s practices that violate the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.