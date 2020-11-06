We strongly condemn the air strikes launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip thatresulted in death of many innocent people, including children, and we wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the strikes and a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Israel, which tried to expel the Palestinian people from their lands in East Jerusalem and the West Bank during the holy month of Ramadan and held operations against the Palestinians who wanted to worship in al-Aqsa Mosque, has the main responsibility for the escalation of the events in the Palestinian territories.

It is clear that Israel's aggressive and provocative policies will not contribute to the efforts towards ending violence and prevailing dialogue and reconciliation in the Middle East.

It must be ensured that the Israeli administration recognizes the fact that using indiscriminate and disproportionate force cannot suppress the legitimate rights and demands of the Palestinian people, and that Israel halts immediately such military methods that serve no other purpose than to further increase hostility and tension in the region.

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, is holding telephone conversations with the Secretary General of the OIC, as well as his counterparts in the countries of the region and various European countries, regarding the steps that can be taken at the UN, OIC and other international platforms in order to reduce the tension in the region and to ensure that Israel leaves its aggressive attitude.