Following yesterday's attacks in Copenhagen, we condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing attacks against our holy book, the Quran, including one in front of our Embassy today (25 July).

The fact that the Danish authorities persistently turn a blind eye to these attacks and provide protection to the provocations shows that they do not realize the severity of the consequences of these incidents.

Such attacks not only offend billions of Muslims, but also harm social peace and the culture of coexistence.

The Danish authorities should take necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of this hate crime.