H.E. Ms. Najla Elmangoush, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Libya will pay a visit to Türkiye on 26 July 2023.

In the meetings between H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, and Minister H.E. Ms. Elmangoush, bilateral relations, current developments in Libya and regional issues will be discussed.