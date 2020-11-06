We condemn the continuation of the operations by the Israeli security forces with firing stun grenades and using force against Palestinian civilians worshipping at al-Aqsa Mosque and the violation of the sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif, despite all the calls of the international community. We expect these attacks to be halted as soon as possible.

We reiterate our call to the Israeli administration to take the necessary measures in order to stop the attacks of racist Jewish groups and the security forces on al-Aqsa Mosque, and to prevent the racist groups from entering Haram Al-Sharif.

The sad events that continued throughout the month of Ramadan in East Jerusalem and the West Bank have once again demonstrated the importance of the international protection of Palestinian civilians within the framework of the decisions of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the UN General Assembly, which were adopted under the leadership of our country in 2018. The only way to prevent such incidents in the occupied territories is to hold Israel responsible for its actions in the international fora.