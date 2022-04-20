We welcome the two month-long extension of the truce declared in Yemen on the occasion of the month of Ramadan upon the initiative of the United Nations (UN).

We consider the extension of the truce as a hopeful step towards a permanent ceasefire between the Yemeni parties and the resolution of the conflict within the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions and agreed international parameters, through dialogue and on the basis of constitutional legitimacy.

In this process, Türkiye will continue to support the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to promote dialogue, and solidarity with the people of Yemen.