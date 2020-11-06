We strongly condemn the attacks of Israeli security forces against the Palestinians worshipping in al-Aqsa Mosque, that left many Palestinian civilians injured.

We urge the Israeli government, which caused the incidents of this evening by targeting the freedom of worship of the Palestinian people and the status of al-Haram al-Sharif during the month of Ramadan, to put an end to its aggressive and provocative policies and act with common sense.

Today, the steps that can be taken in the international fora were discussed with H.E. Riad Malki, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Palestine, who is visiting our country upon the invitation of Foreign Minister H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Turkey will continue to support the just cause of the Palestinian people.