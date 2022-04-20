We have learned with deep regret that our citizen Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi has been killed by the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus, West Bank.

We wish Allah's mercy on our citizen and offer condolences to her relatives.

We condemn this murder committed by the Netanyahu Government.

Israel is trying to intimidate all those who come to the aid of the Palestinian people and who fight peacefully against the genocide. This policy of violence will not yield results.

The Israeli authorities who commit crimes against humanity and those who unconditionally support them will be held accountable before international courts.