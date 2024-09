H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Kosovo on 6 September 2024.

During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed.

Minister Fidan will visit Prizren and Mamusha, and meet with the Turkish community and its representatives.

Minister Fidan will also visit KFOR headquarters, of which Türkiye holds its command since October 2023.